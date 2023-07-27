Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

