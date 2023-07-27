Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Edison International in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

NYSE EIX opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

