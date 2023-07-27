Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $9.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.52. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2025 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

SRE stock opened at $151.95 on Wednesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Sempra by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $770,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

