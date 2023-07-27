Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $13.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.15. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

NYSE AXP opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average is $165.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

