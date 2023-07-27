Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Vistra Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VST. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vistra by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

