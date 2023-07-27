Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $59.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.25.

Security Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36.

Get Security Bancorp alerts:

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.

Security Bancorp Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.