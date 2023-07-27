Select Medical (SEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SEM opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,928,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,011 shares of company stock worth $8,948,306. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

