Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.90.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

