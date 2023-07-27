Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.17

Shares of Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Senior from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 185 ($2.37) in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Senior Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.81.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
