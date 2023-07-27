Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.18

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.18 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 160.60 ($2.06). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 158.60 ($2.03), with a volume of 2,131,301 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.44) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.71).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.18.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.