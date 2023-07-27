SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 12,036 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 180.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $75.47 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

