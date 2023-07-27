SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 141,654 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 130.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. 9,437,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,703,958. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

