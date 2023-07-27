SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.97. 1,111,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,689. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 116.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

