SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,590 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of F5 by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

FFIV opened at $154.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

