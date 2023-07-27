SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 47,200 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,717 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Lyft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 286,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

