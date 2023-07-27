SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 134.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. 667,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,189. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34 and a beta of 0.99.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

In related news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 3,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

