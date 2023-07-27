SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Up 4.1 %

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

