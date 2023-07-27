SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DVA stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 374,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $106.96.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

