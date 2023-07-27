SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of EQR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.37. 1,571,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,246. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

