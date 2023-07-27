SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 540.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $64,467,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2,478.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 635,440 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Textron by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 397,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after purchasing an additional 367,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Textron’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

