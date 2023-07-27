SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,154 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CONMED by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 119,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. CL King initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,543 shares of company stock worth $6,169,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNMD opened at $122.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -24.62%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

