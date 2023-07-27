SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,338 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 494.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in GoDaddy by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 733,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,028,000 after purchasing an additional 308,313 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,095,836. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,073. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.