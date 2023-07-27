SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 159,231 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 199.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 1,416,314 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 17.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at $63,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,307,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 79,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:JOBY opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock valued at $27,612,958. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

