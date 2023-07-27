SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 32,637 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

In related news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $128,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $29,956.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $128,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,207.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $658,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FibroGen Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Profile

(Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

