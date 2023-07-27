SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 37,619 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 368.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

SHLS opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 2.06. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

