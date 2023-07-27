SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,718 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGEE stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.90 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.88%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Articles

