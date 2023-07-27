SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,143 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,970,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,486,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.