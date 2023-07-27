SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,331 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NiSource by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 156.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,225,000 after acquiring an additional 166,255 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NiSource Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NI stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

