SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 42,238 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRN opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.