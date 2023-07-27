SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

