SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 4,693.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

