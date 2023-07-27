SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AeroVironment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.62. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.