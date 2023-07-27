SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

CMC stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,068,908.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,947 shares of company stock worth $6,603,283 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.