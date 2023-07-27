SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 1.1 %

Onto Innovation stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 151,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,002. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $118.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

