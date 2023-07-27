SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. 1,173,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $84.10.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

