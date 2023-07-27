SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,722 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 64.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,129,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Trading Up 6.0 %

OC opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

