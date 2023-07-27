SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 169.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 197.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $145.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.01.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.60.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

