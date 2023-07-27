SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Diodes Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $192,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,429.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

