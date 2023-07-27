SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after buying an additional 164,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166,383 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,628,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Li-Cycle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LICY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

