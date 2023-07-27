SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 100.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $63.46 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

