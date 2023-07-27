SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 376,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,803,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

KEYS opened at $169.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $139.63 and a one year high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.