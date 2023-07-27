SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 2,739,474 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 322,968 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $37,896,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 275,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

