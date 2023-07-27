SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 116.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Repligen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 620,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,906. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $134.64 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.57.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.15 per share, with a total value of $80,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

