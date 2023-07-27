SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $54.37 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

