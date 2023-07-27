SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 186.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

