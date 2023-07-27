SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 11.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

