SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 942.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after buying an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after buying an additional 55,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cummins by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,188,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $256.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.24. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.