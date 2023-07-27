SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.36 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

