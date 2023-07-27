SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 95.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.