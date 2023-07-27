SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 255.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

